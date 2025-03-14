Useful new banking hub opens in Kenilworth

Kenilworth residents will now find it easier to access banking services due to a new temporary banking hub which has opened in the town.

LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, has opened the hub at Kenilworth Library today (Friday March 14).

Banking hubs are a shared banking space, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone.

The hub consists of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

Sir Jeremy Wright MP with staff at the new temporary Banking Hub at Kenilworth Library. Picture supplied.

In addition, there are private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.

Banks will be working on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.

These will include: Bank of Ireland UK, Barclays, Danske Bank, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, NatWest, Santander, TSB and Virgin Money.

Sir Jeremy Wright, the MP for Kenilworth and Southam who attended the opening, said: “The loss of high street banks has made it increasingly difficult for people to access cash and face-to-face banking services.

"This temporary banking hub is a vital step in maintaining those services while work continues to secure a permanent solution for Kenilworth.

"I want to thank everyone who has worked hard to make this happen, ensuring that local residents can continue to access the banking facilities they need.”

To date, LINK has recommended 167 banking hubs and there are currently more than 80 up and running in the UK.

For more information about the new hub including opening times visit https://www.cashaccess.co.uk/hubs/kenilworth-warwickshire/