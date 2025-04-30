VE Day: Here's what's happening in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth to commemorate the 80th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Warwick district will be joining towns and cities across the country on next Thursday (May 8) to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Here’s what’s happening in our area next week

Warwick

The beacon at Newbold Comyn in Leamington will be lit as part of the VE Day 80th Anniversary commemoration events across Warwick district. Picture supplied.

At 9am, Warwick’s Town Crier, Michael Reddy, will read ‘The VE Day 80 Proclamation’ from the top of Market Hall Museum in the town.

There will then be a short service at the War Memorial in Church Street, Warwick at 9.30pm.

A lighting of a lamp of peace for the animals that served will also take place.

The library in Warwick will be hosting an afternoon tea and Reminiscence event with the Warwick Repair Shop on May 8 from 2.30pm to 4pm. No booking is required.

Warwick’s military museums and Visitor Information Centre will also be celebrating the anniversary with special exhibitions and talks.

Temporary exhibitions at The Fusilier Museum Warwick and Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum will tell the stories of the regiments during the final days of war.

The Lord Leycester will be holding an event from 11am to 3pm on Thursday May 8, where visitors can hear the stories of Masters and Brethren involved with the Second World War, as they delve into their archives to rediscover the tales of men and women who helped shape history.

Other venues that are part of the Warwick Military Heritage Trail will also be exhibiting at the event.

The Queen’s Royal Hussars Museum will be hosting its monthly talk on the day from 6.30pm – following the 8th Hussars journey through pivotal World War II battles from the breakout at Caen to VE Day.

Tickets are £15 including museum entry, wine and nibbles, and can be purchased at: https://www.qrhmuseum.com/portfolio-item/whats-on

Warwick Town Council will be holding a 1940s fish & chip supper in the Court House ballroom on Friday May 9, with music from period singer Ruby Rouge and dressing-up encouraged.

For more information contact the Visitor Information Centre on: 01926 492 212.

A day of talks will take place on Saturday May 10 by The Fusilier Museum Warwick in the Court House, including a buffet lunch, will be led by Henry Montgomery, the grandson of Field Marshal Montgomery.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://fusiliermuseumwarwick.com/

Leamington

A commemorative VE Day 80 flag will be raised at the Town Hall in Leamington at 9am by the Chairman of Warwick District Council Councillor Rob Margrave, and representatives from the towns and Royal British Legion.

The Leamington branch of the Royal British Legion will be holding a short service at the War Memorial in Euston Place at 6.30pm, with a reading by Father Christopher Wilson of All Saints’ Church.

From 7.30pm, the beacon at Newbold Comyn will be lit.

Refreshments including pizza, coffee and cake will be available to purchase, with music by Royal Spa Brass starting at 8.30pm.

The ‘VE Day 80 Tribute’ will be read by the Mayor of Leamington Councillor Judith Clarke, followed by a short speech Cllr Margrave when the beacon is lit at 9.30pm.

The reading of the Proclamation and the lighting of the beacon at Newbold Comyn will both be live streamed on Warwick District Council’s Facebook page.

Leamington library will also host a VE Day talk by Alan Jennings on May 8 at 11am and Make Do and Mend craft on May 13. To book go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/local-history-month-4210983

Kenilworth

From 7.30pm to 9.30pm, Kenilworth Town Council will be hosting a commemorative event at Kenilworth Castle featuring a service by the Royal British Legion, a performance by school choirs, a piper and the lighting of a beacon.

Cllr Margrave said: “It is a privilege to be part of Warwick district’s VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations, commemorating the end of the conflict in Europe and acknowledging the bravery and sacrifice of those that fought so hard for our freedoms.

“I’d be delighted to see residents join us at Newbold Comyn to light the beacon and to use it as an opportunity to pause and reflect.”