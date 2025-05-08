VE Day: Warwick Town Crier reads proclamation from museum roof for 80th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick’s Town Crier took to the top of a town centre museum to read the VE Day proclamation.

Today (May 8), marks the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Warwick was among many other towns and villages in the Warwick district marking the anniversary.

Warwick marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Warwick Town Crier, Michael Reddy read The VE Day 80 Proclamation from the top of Market Hall Museum. Photo by Warwick Town Council

This morning, the Town Crier, Michael Reddy, took to the roof of the Market Hall Museum in Market Place to read the VE Day Proclamation to the crowds below.

The event was attended by members of the public as well as the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr David Skinner and other dignitaries and representatives from councils.

A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: “The Warwick Town Crier proclaimed VE Day atop the Warwickshire Museum roof.

"Lovely to see crowds celebrating in their red, white and blue finery.”

Warwick Town Crier, Michael Reddy reading The VE Day 80 Proclamation from the top of Market Hall Museum. Photo by Warwick Town Council

Following the proclamation, a short service was held at Warwick’s War Memorial in Church Street with a lighting a lamp of peace for the animals that served.

What else is happening in Warwick for VE Day

The library in Warwick will also be hosting an afternoon tea and reminiscence event today (May 8) with the Warwick Repair Shop from 2.30pm to 4pm.

No booking is required and people are welcome to drop in.

Warwick Town Crier, Michael Reddy on top of the Market Hall Museum. Photo by Warwick Town Council

Warwick’s military museums and Visitor Information Centre will also be celebrating the anniversary with special exhibitions and talks.

Temporary exhibitions at The Fusilier Museum Warwick and Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum will tell the stories of the regiments during the final days of war.

The Lord Leycester will be holding an event from 11am to 3pm, where visitors can hear the stories of Masters and Brethren involved with the Second World War, as they delve into their archives to rediscover the tales of men and women who helped shape history.

Other venues that are part of the Warwick Military Heritage Trail will also be exhibiting at the event.

The Queen’s Royal Hussars Museum will be hosting its monthly talk today from 6.30pm – which will follow the 8th Hussars journey through pivotal World War II battles from the breakout at Caen to VE Day.

Tickets are £15 including museum entry, wine and nibbles, and can be purchased at: https://www.qrhmuseum.com/portfolio-item/whats-on

Warwick Town Council will be holding a 1940s fish & chip supper in the Court House ballroom on Friday (May 9), with music from period singer Ruby Rouge and dressing-up encouraged.

For more information contact the Visitor Information Centre on 01926 492 212.

A day of talks will also take place on Saturday (May 10) by The Fusilier Museum Warwick in the Court House, including a buffet lunch, will be led by Henry Montgomery, the grandson of Field Marshal Montgomery.

Tickets can be purchased at https://fusiliermuseumwarwick.com/

Do you have any photos from the VE Day events in Warwick? If you would like to share them with us for our photo gallery, please email them to: [email protected]