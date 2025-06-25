Veterans raise Armed Forces Day flag at Warwick's Shire Hall

Veterans from the Veterans Contact Point, Warwickshire Fusiliers Association and branches of other veteran associations. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council.

Veterans from the Armed Forces gathered in Warwick to raise the Armed Forces Day flag at Shire Hall.

The flag was hoisted at 10am on Monday June 23 ahead of Armed Forces Day on Saturday June 28.

Armed Forces Day is an annual national event that gives communities the opportunity to show their support for the men and women of the Armed Forces including currently serving troops, service families, reservists, veterans and cadets.

A parade was held at Shire Hall and attended by Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant for Warwickshire, members of Warwickshire County Council, along with veterans and members of the Coventry Solihull Warwickshire Armed Forces Covenant Partnership.

The week is due to be rounded off with a free Armed Forces Day community event at Leamington Pump Rooms on Saturday June 28, from 11am to 3pm with free food and activities for children, free Indian vegetarian food, military enactors and a military village, music and an opportunity to discuss careers in the armed forces.

There will also be a fly past from an Avro Lancaster Bomber from the Second World War.

Cllr Edward Harris, chairman of Warwickshire County Council and chair of the Armed Forces Covenant Partnership, said: “We joined local authorities across the country in raising the flag at the beginning of Armed Forces Week as a visible demonstration of both our commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant and our support for the whole of the armed forces community; regulars, reserves, veterans and their families.

“We are continuing to work hard with our partners to address barriers faced by armed forces personnel and their families, serving and non-serving and creating opportunities within civilian communities for them.”

His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant for the County of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said: “The flag raising ceremony is a special occasion to honour the sacrifices our Armed Forces have made, and continue to make, on our behalf.

"This year, which marks the 80th anniversary of both VE Day and VJ Day, is a landmark year.

"Armed Forces Day is an opportunity to reflect and pay respect every year to the outstanding contribution our Armed Forces community makes to keeping our country safe.”