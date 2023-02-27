Video: Labrador Albert in the running for ‘hero’ award at Crufts after transforming the life of Warwick woman

A solicitor from Warwick has hailed the transformative impact of her three-year-old assistance dog, who is a finalist at this year’s Kennel Club Hero Dog Award at Crufts.

24-year-old, Jemima Banks and her assistance dog, Albert who has been nominated for the The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award 2023. Photo by Matthew Dickens/BeatMedia

Labrador Albert was matched with 24-year-old owner Jemima in 2021 by charity Dogs for Good in order to help the apprentice solicitor with daily tasks made difficult by an invisible chronic illness.

Albert is able to help Jemima take clothes off, fetch post and medication, and even load and unload the dishwasher, meaning she has been able to embark on her legal career – something unthinkable just a few years ago.

“It’s absolutely incredible to be nominated for this award. I know what a difference Albert has made to my life but to have other people say that as well makes me quite emotional considering how much my life has changed,” said Jemima.

“Albert makes a massive difference to my life, and it can be hard to see because my health conditions are invisible.

“It’s because of him that I am able to travel into Birmingham to go to work, and I can have a career. I can go to the supermarket, and meet friends, it’s fantastic.

“I am now much less dependent on my mum for care because instead of my mum helping me get ready for bed, Albert can do that now.”

Jemima is an apprentice at Gowling WLG in Birmingham, where Albert has become a firm favourite amongst colleagues in the office.

“Albert is so popular in the office - it’s fantastic,” laughed Jemima.

“Albert helps me with tasks around the office such as pulling doors open, picking things up and that means I can just get on and do my job without asking colleagues for help – it makes me a lot more independent.”

The annual Kennel Club Hero Dog Award, supported by The Kennel Club Charitable Trust, celebrates the relationships people have with their dogs and the role they play in people’s lives and in society.

Judges from The Kennel Club selected the five inspiring finalists to go forward for the public vote, which opened last week.

The winner will be announced by the award’s ambassador, Kay Burley, in the Resorts World Arena at the Birmingham NEC and on Channel 4 on Sunday March 12, the final day of Crufts.

And while the final at Crufts will be a completely new experience for Albert, Jemima is pleased to have the recognition for all assistance dogs.

“It's fantastic to raise awareness,” she added. “It can be hard for me at times as people can’t see that I am struggling with my health.

“Having Albert there really breaks down those barriers and makes it much easier for other people to approach me, make sure I am okay, and ask if I need help with things which is great.

“Crufts is going to be an interesting test for Albert, it’s going to be really busy with lots of people and lots of dogs but I know he will be fantastic because he is very focused on his work.

“Once he has got his jacket on, he knows what to do.”