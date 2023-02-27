Warwick charity to ensure youth clubs keep running for another five years thanks to lottery funding

The funding will help The Gap Youth continue to run activities that support young people’s development and to help with the increase in demand it will also be recruiting a new part-time youth worker.

Youth clubs will be kept running for another five years in Warwick, thanks to a new funding boost.

A National Lottery Reaching Communities grant of £326,000 has been given to The Gap Youth charity, the youth arm of The Gap, to continue to run four junior youth clubs and three senior youth clubs at five community centres in Warwick until the end of August 2027.

The funding will help The Gap Youth continue to run activities that support young people’s development.

Activities include sports and team games, arts and crafts, cooking, and outdoor ‘bushcraft’ skills such as building shelters and roasting marshmallows over a campfire.

The Gap estimates it has helped more than 3,000 young people, the equivalent of 100 school classes of children since it was set up in 1999, to support disaffected youths gathering at The Chantry shops with nowhere to go.

Thanks to this funding it hopes to help at least another 600 Warwick children in the next five years.

To help them achieve this goal, The Gap Youth is recruiting a new part-time youth worker.

Youth development manager, Jane Lisle-Holmes, said: “This is fantastic news for the young people of Warwick. Thanks to National Lottery players this grant means their much-loved youth clubs, trips, activities, and camps can continue.

"We’re delighted to offer affordable out-of-school activities that are fun and engaging and this money will make a big difference in the young people’s lives by helping them develop into well-rounded adults and fulfil their aspirations.

“We’re also looking for someone new to join our friendly team of youth workers, so if you love working with young people, please get in touch.”

To find out more about youth clubs in Warwick, email: [email protected] or call 01926 494200.