Video looking back at the Commonwealth Games cycling road races in Warwick released

The Women’s and Men’s Road Cycling Races took place along the historic streets of Warwick. Photo by Warwick Courier

Warwickshire County Council has now released a new video looking back on the women’s and men’s cycling road races that took place in Warwick during summer.

Several events in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games took place in Warwickshire over the summer.

These included the Women’s and Men’s Road Cycling Races along the historic streets of Warwick and the lawn bowls and para lawn bowls, which took place in Victoria Park in Leamington.

The Road Race was one of only a few events within the Games that spectators could access without a ticket.

Tens of thousands of residents took the opportunity on August 7 and lined the streets along the route to watch the Women’s and Men’s cycle races.

During the period of the Games, Warwick and Leamington had festival sites and the Games were brought live to the towns via giant screens.

Medals in the Women’s race, which began at 8 am, were won by:

~ Gold Medal – Georgia Baker, Australia

~ Silver Medal – Neah Evans, Scotland

~ Bronze Medal – Sarah Roy, Australia

Medals in the Men’s race, which began at 12:30 pm, were won by

~ Gold Medal – Aaron Gate, New Zealand

~ Silver Medal – Daryl Impey, South Africa

~ Bronze Medal – Finn Crockett, Scotland

Warwickshire County Council has now released a new video, giving residents the opportunity to relive the road races.