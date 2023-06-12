Video: More thundery showers expected in Warwickshire – more of your photos and video from the storms

Warwickshire has seen thunderstorms for the last two days and more are set to hit the county today.

More thundery showers are expected in Warwickshire this afternoon (Monday).

Weather forecasters suggest the storms will arrive between now (2pm) and 4pm, and hopefully clear up by tonight.

Photo of lightning in Warwickshire. Photo by Rachel Pace

The rest of the week will be bright sunshine in the mid 25Cs.

Our thanks to everyone who has sent in their photos and videos of yesterday's storm (see below).

The lightning in Warwickshire on June 11. Photo supplied by Jude

Lightning over Warwickshire. Photo by Hannah Lang

Lightning over Warwickshire. Photo by Hannah Lang

