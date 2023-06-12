Register
Video: More thundery showers expected in Warwickshire – more of your photos and video from the storms

Warwickshire has seen thunderstorms for the last two days and more are set to hit the county today.
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:28 BST

More thundery showers are expected in Warwickshire this afternoon (Monday).

Weather forecasters suggest the storms will arrive between now (2pm) and 4pm, and hopefully clear up by tonight.

The rest of the week will be bright sunshine in the mid 25Cs.

Our thanks to everyone who has sent in their photos and videos of yesterday's storm (see below).

Remember to send your photos to: [email protected]

