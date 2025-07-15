Video: much-loved but ailing oak tree in Leamington park is removed by tree surgeons
As the attached video shows, the tree surgeons have been using chainsaws to fell the Holm Oak tree in Jephson Gardens.
Warwick District Council has said the tree, located between the lake and bedding area along the main path through the park, has not responded to pruning works known as pollarding which were carried out to try and prolong its life.
It added: “With basal decay evident in the tree, its structural integrity is affected and given its prominent position in the much-loved park, the tree must be removed to ensure the safety of park users.”
Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood, said: “It’s sad to have to remove any tree from our parks and open spaces, but the safety of the public must come first.”
A replacement tree will be planted nearby to “mitigate the loss of the tree”.