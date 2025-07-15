Climate activists protest in Warwick against Reform UK’s climate change stance for the county

Around 40 climate activists, including two Warwickshire County Councillors, gathered at Shire Hall in Warwick on Saturday (July 12) to protest against Reform UK’s climate change stance.

Back in June, the then Reform leader of Warwickshire County Council, Councillor Rob Howard (Attleborough), questioned the affordability of net zero targets measures and the extent of climate change – something he described as a “natural occurrence”.

At the time he was responding to questions over the removal of the word ‘climate’ from the title and role description of one of the county portfolio holders – the councillors who are placed in charge of major service areas.

Nationally, Reform UK’s Richard Tice has also publicly denied that climate change is man-made – a position that runs counter to overwhelming scientific consensus. A 2021 analysis of more than 3,000 peer-reviewed studies found over 99 per cent agreement that recent climate change is caused by human activity.

Following on from the comments by Reform UK locally and nationally regarding climate change, the protest was organised.

Members of Warwickshire Climate Alliance, Extinction Rebellion Warwick District (XRWD), Extinction Rebellion Stratford, and Stratford Climate Action joined together for the demonstration, where they highlighted what they describe as “climate denial and fossil fuel allegiance” by the political party.

Protesters filled Warwick’s market square with chants such as "Reform denies, the planet fries".

Activists also spoke to residents about climate science, the urgency of the climate crisis, and Reform UK’s stance on environmental policy.

Speeches were delivered by Green Party Warwickshire County Councillors Sam Jones and Nicki Scott, Stephen Norrie from Stratford Climate Action, and other local campaigners. They expressed deep concern over Reform UK’s recent statements and policy direction since becoming the largest party on Warwickshire County Council in May, albeit holding a minority of seats.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Climate Alliance said: “We call on Warwickshire County Council to reaffirm its commitment to achieving net zero and protecting the county’s future in the face of the escalating climate crisis.

"With three heatwaves having taken place already over the past month or so it’s very clear we are already seeing the impacts of a climate breakdown."