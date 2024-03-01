Register
Video: Relive the highlights from The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon

Around 2,500 runners took part.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 1st Mar 2024, 09:58 GMT
A video showing the highlights from The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon last month has now been released. Photo suppliedA video showing the highlights from The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon last month has now been released. Photo supplied
A video showing the highlights from The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon last month has now been released.

The event, which was organised by RunThrough and held in partnership with The Wigley Group, attracted a record number of participants – with around 2,500 runners taking part on February 4.

This year SWFT, the official charity of South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, was chosen as the event’s Charity of the Year.

Muna Chauhan, fundraising manager at SWFT, said: “The half marathon has been a huge amplifier for us to ensure that we can raise money to support our dementia ward project.

"Thank you to RunThrough, thank you to The Wigley Group and thank you to everybody who has really made this possible for us.”

To mark the event’s success, RunThrough has released a race video capturing the highlights.

The Wigley Group Warwick Half Marathon will return in 2025.

To enter go to: https://www.runthrough.co.uk/event/the-wigley-group-warwick-half-marathon-2025/