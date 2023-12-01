Video: The Range opens its brand new store at the Leamington Shopping Park

Customers have flocked to the opening of the major home, leisure and garden retailer’s new branch which will eventually provide around 70 jobs including staff from the former Wilko store in Leamington town centre

Staff at the store, opened at the unit previously occupied by Outfit, Dorothy Perkins and Argos at The Leamington Shopping Park, have been working around the clock for 11 days to get it ready for the opening.

The new branch of The Range which has now opened at The Leamington Shopping Park.

Store manager Steve Green said the branch will eventually provide around 70 jobs including staff from the former Wilko store in Leamington town centre.

He added: “The opening has been fantastic and it’s great for Leamington.

"It’s really positive for the community.

"We’re very bust today and all of the customers are really excited.