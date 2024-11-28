Video: Warwickshire MP urges implementation of bleed kits and metal detectors in nightclubs following tragic death of Cody Fisher

Manuela Perteghella, the MP for Stratford-on-Avon, has called for urgent action to enhance safety measures in nightclubs across the UK following the tragic murder of Cody Fisher, a talented footballer from her constituency.

In a powerful appeal during Parliament, captured in the video attached to this article, Dr Perteghella emphasized the need for legislation, dubbed “Cody’s Law,” to mandate the use of bleed kits and metal detectors in venues to prevent future tragedies.

Cody, 23, was fatally stabbed on the dance floor of The Crane nightclub in Birmingham on December 26, 2022.

The attack, involving a smuggled zombie knife, highlighted alarming gaps in venue security.

Despite over 2,000 attendees that night, security checks were described in court as "cursory," allowing the weapon to enter unchecked.

Remy Gordon, 23, and Kami Carpenter, 22, were found guilty of Cody’s murder following a ten-week trial.

Gordon was sentenced to a minimum of 26 years in prison while Carpenter will serve a minimum of 25 years.

The heartbreaking incident led Cody’s mother, Tracey Fisher, to campaign tirelessly for legislative reform in her son’s memory.

Speaking in Parliament, the Liberal Democrat MP used her first ever question at Prime Minister Questions to address Sir Keir Starmer saying:

"Next month marks two years since the heartbreaking murder of Cody Fisher, a young man from my constituency of Stratford-on-Avon.

"He was a talented footballer with a bright future, whose life was tragically cut short when he was stabbed in a nightclub in Birmingham.

"Cody's mother, Tracey, has been campaigning tirelessly for legislation in his memory, Cody's Law, which would require venues to have bleed kits and metal detectors."

In her appeal, Dr Perteghella urged the government to honour its commitment to tackling knife crime by considering these measures as essential tools to protect young people.

The Prime Minister responded by committing to discussions with ministers to explore the proposals, providing hope for advancing Cody’s Law.

Speaking after PMQs, Dr Perteghella said: “No family should have to go through the heartache that Cody’s family have had to.

"As the new Government presses ahead with it’s plans to tackle knife crime across the country, it is important it seriously considers legislating for strict licensing conditions on late night venues ensuring the installation of metal detectors and bleed kits.”