Viral ice cream twins Marnie and Mylah to give out free ice cream at Warwick Castle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marnie and Mylah, the ‘ice cream twins’ who went viral earlier this summer, have teamed up with Merlin Entertainments to give away free ice creams to kids at Warwick Castle.

They will be at Warwick Castle at 11am on Friday August 2 and will be giving away around 100 free ice creams to kids visiting the attractions on the day until stocks last.

The limited-edition ‘Marnie and Mylah Favourite’ comes with pink ice cream topped with multicoloured rainbow sprinkles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marnie and Mylah, the ‘ice cream twins’ who went viral earlier this summer, have teamed up with Merlin Entertainments to give away free ice creams to kids at Warwick Castle. Photo supplied

Marnie and Mylah went viral after a video showed them hitting out about the cost of living crisis after an ice cream van tried to charge them £9 for two ice creams.

The twins racked up more than 10 million views in a day for their value for money focused social media outburst and are ensuring this summer is all about kids getting great entertainment and great value up and down the country, helping their pocket money go further than ever before.

The breakout social media stars have been newly appointed as Merlin’s ‘chief pocket money protection officers’, helping to launch offers at Merlin attractions.

This includes £19 tickets for kids at its theme parks, including LEGOLAND® Windsor Resort, Alton Towers Resort, Thorpe Park and Chessington World of Adventures Resort, and Warwick Castle.

Plus, 50 per cent off kids’ tickets at Merlin’s indoor attractions, including SEA LIFE, Madame Tussauds, the Dungeons, LEGOLAND® Discovery Centres and Cadbury World.

Chief Pocket Money Protection Officers at Merlin Entertainments, Marnie and Mylah, said: “We cannot wait to go to Alton Towers Resort and Warwick Castle to give out more free ice creams to kids – make sure you come and say hi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pocket money doesn’t always go as far as we’d like these days – and we should know – so after telling the bosses at Merlin, they came up with special priced kids’ tickets for their amazing attractions, because kids always deserve brilliant school holidays.

"We know loads of you have been getting your hands on the special kids’ tickets and if you haven’t, make sure you get them before they’re gone.”

Liam Bartlett, General Manager of Warwick Castle, added: “We’re so looking forward to welcoming Marnie and Mylah to the home of history at Warwick Castle on August 2.