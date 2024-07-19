Warwick Castle's new hotel set to open next week after years of planning
The hotel will be open for business on Monday, July 22 and upon entering, the guests will be greeted by arearing animatronic horse with a knight riding on its back in the hotel entrance.
They will then be able to see the talking historic portraits that interact with guests and talk about the history of the castle and its grounds.
The team at Warwick Castle said the exterior of the hotel resembles a medieval hall, with a rough cast render, timber cladding and shingle roof tiles.
Each of the 60 bedrooms in the hotel also gives a nod to the Wars of the Roses, with rose motifs, chambers draped in rich coloured fabrics and featuring wooden beams and shields.
Liam Bartlett, general manager at Warwick Castle said: “We are so proud to announce that we will be opening the doors of the Warwick Castle Hotel on Monday.
"Following years of meticulously planning every element to make each stay inspiring and memorable for our visitors, it’s incredibly exciting that we will be sharing our newest accommodation offering with our guests from next week, offering something unique across the seasons.”
Guests are just a stone's throw away from the castle grounds and they can also venture through the treetop walkway to the Knight’s Village, where guests can access the medieval banquet hall.
Warwick Castle Hotel prices start from £159 for bed and breakfast for a family of four, or £199 for a family of four which includes Bed and Breakfast and a one-day ticket.