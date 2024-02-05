Register
Visit famous and historic locations on a Weird Walk of Warwick over half-term

The guided tour of the town will include terrifying histories, spine-chilling ghost stories and terrible crimes that took place at various spots.
By Oliver Williams
Published 5th Feb 2024, 13:45 GMT
People are being invited to take a guided tour of various famous and historic locations around Warwick this coming February half-term.

The Weird Walk of Warwick will be running on select nights from Friday (February 9) and throughout half term.

The 90-minute walk will include terrifying histories, spine-chilling ghost stories and terrible crimes that took place at various spots.

The Weird Walk of Warwick heads to Barrack Street, with the old gaol cell and the former site of the execution scaffold. Picture supplied.The Weird Walk of Warwick heads to Barrack Street, with the old gaol cell and the former site of the execution scaffold. Picture supplied.
The walks will start at the Lord Leycester Hospital from 7.30pm.

The tour has already received multiple 5-star reviews from visitors since launching in October.

Tales to expect include the hellhound that still stalks the streets of the town, the night the Gunpowder Plot came to the town and a visit to Warwick's execution site – where more than 200 criminals lost their lives.

Tickets cost £10 per person and can be bought on the night or booked online at www.darkwarwick.co.uk

