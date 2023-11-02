Visitors and residents in Leamington invited to free sculpture making event this weekend

The event is free to attend

Visitors and residents in Leamington are being invited to attend a free sculpture making event this weekend.

Visual arts organisation Pangaea Sculptors’ Centre is hosting ‘Meltdown: From Trash to Treasure’, a free, drop-in on November 4 from 1pm to 5 pm at the Pump Room Gardens.

Lucy Tomlins, local artist and director of the Pangaea Sculptors Centre. Photo supplied

Lucy Tomlins, director of Pangaea, artist and local resident, said: “The public are invited to watch sculpture-making in action. So often how artworks are made is shrouded in mystery, hidden in artists’ studios.

"Yet, it is the process of creation where the magic happens. So, for one day we’re setting up a foundry in the heart of Leamington.

"Here six incredible artists from the Midlands and beyond will be melting down recycled aluminium, collected with the local community, in a dramatic public demonstration.

“They’ll be pouring this glowing, molten metal into sand moulds and transforming it into sculpture.”

Lucy added: “In today’s throw-away consumer culture, and in light of the climate emergency, it feels essential that we create opportunities for the public - especially our children and the next generation - to understand all that goes into creating the objects that surround us, so that they can be respected and valued.

"They don’t just appear overnight at the click of an Amazon button.”

Pangaea Sculptors’ Centre is a not-for-profit that promotes wider public engagement with sculpture.

The invited artists are: Ilona Balaga (London); Richard Ikhide (London); Katharina Fitz (Nottingham); Daniel Pryde-Jarman (Coventry / Hereford), Molly Erin-McCarthy (Plymouth) and Tammy Woodrow (Warwickshire).