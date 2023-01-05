Vivienne Westwood wedding dress and prenuptial agreement left behind at Leamington hotel

A Vivienne Westwood wedding dress and a prenuptial agreement are among the bizarre items left behind by guests at a Leamington hotel.

A Vivienne Westwood wedding dress and a prenuptial agreement are among the bizarre items left behind by guests at a Leamington's Travelodge hotel.

Travelodge has released its annual list of items from its lost and found offices - and The Regent Hotel in Leamington offered the two interesting finds above.

But the strange list continues at other nearby Travelodges in Warwickshire.

In Rugby, guests left behind a jewelled treasure chest full of Indian Mithai sweets, a commercial lease for a kebab shop and a family of Gnomes.

In Stratford, staff found a mediaeval Knight Armour suit, deeds to a villa in Cyprus and a large jar of positive affirmations

While in Nuneaton, guests left behind a four foot polar bear cuddly toy and a balance bike.

Travelodge spokeswoman Shakila Ahmed said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 580 UK Travelodge hotels, including our six hotels in Warwickshire, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind. During 2022, this included a Vivienne Westwood wedding dress, a 4ft polar bear cuddly toy and a family of gnomes.”

“Interestingly the 2022 lost and found audit also revealed that we are a nation striving for a healthy lifestyle as we have seen a significant rise in smart watches being left behind in our Travelodge hotels during the last 12 months.