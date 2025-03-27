Volunteers at Leamington repair café have now seen 2,000 items since it started in 2018

Volunteers at Repair Café Leamington Spa have now seen more than 2,000 items since it started in 2018.

The 2000th item was a small wooden box belonging to Jenny Smith.

It was mended by David Evans, who volunteered as a repairer at the first café.

In spite of the pandemic, the café continued at every opportunity. It now sees between 30 and 40 items, and sometimes more, at every session.

The Repair Café Leamington Spa team celebrates the 2,000th item being fixed or restored since it started in 2018.

Repairers will look at anything that can be brought to the venue including electrical items, garden machinery, toys, furniture, bikes, jewellery and clothes that need mending.

Judy Steele approached the SYDNI centre about starting a café at the same time as Raphaelle Miller and Karen Parkinson who were then leading a group called Mental Health Together.

SYDNI centre manager Kate Cliffe and community development officer Luke Spate were already interested in the concept, and helped to set it up, providing the hall for free until the café was up and running as well as attending the cafes and giving help and advice with things like policies and health and safety.

The SYDNI Centre’s support continues and the SYDNI Centres own café provides lunch for the volunteers and food and drink to people waiting to be called to a repairer.

So many people give up their time to work at the café, including Dianne Robinson who not only runs reception but also sends anonymised repair details to Repair Monitor UK, which can then report on which brands are performing badly with the aim of encouraging more repairable products.

Tim Burden helps with general organisation and tools as well as working as a repairer.

And as well as its many repairers, there are people helping on reception and keeping everyone supplied with tea and coffee, which is important in such a busy environment.

Founder and organiser Judy Steele said: “We’re all so proud of the Repair Café which has extended the life of many things that would otherwise have been thrown away.

“It’s such a positive thing to be involved with, whether you’re a volunteer or someone who has brought an item in for repair.’

Repair Café Leamington Spa meets on the first Saturday of the month at the SYNDI Centre between 11am and 2pm.

The next café is on Saturday April 5.