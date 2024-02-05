Volunteers celebrate ten years of helping to restore historic walled garden in Warwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team at a historic walled garden in Warwick recently marked the 10th anniversary of volunteers working to restore the site.

In January 2014, a team of 30 volunteers turned, to start the task of returning Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden to its former glory.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guy's Cliffe Walled Garden in 2023. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

The garden had been a working kitchen garden for the Guy’s Cliffe estate (family home of the Greatheed family) from the 1760s until the mid 1940s.

In more recent years, it formed part of Hintons Nursery but prior to new ownership of the nursery it had fallen into dereliction in the early 2000s.

Now, the garden is producing lots of fruit and vegetables again; this time for local food charities.

The team of volunteers and the charities have become strong team.

The Guy's Cliffe Walled Garden in 2014. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jude, one of the lead caterers at a local night shelter, said: “We really appreciate the regular donations of fresh produce we get.

"Our guests may occasionally be a bit wary of some of the things we give them, but we’ve also had a lot of converts to roasted squash and parsnips.”

Currently work is taking place to restore the glass peach house, while other volunteers are preparing for another busy season growing and picking fruit, vegetables and flowers.

The garden is open throughout the year, and later this year will be co-hosting World Bee Day, where there will be a range of activities, refreshments and stalls as well a great display by Warwick and Leamington Beekeepers.