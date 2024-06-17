Volunteers invited to help at The Myton Hospices’ Leamington Spa Half Marathon this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers are being invited to step forward and lend their support to ensure the smooth running of the sixth Leamington Spa Half Marathon, which returns this weekend.

The event, organised by Raceways CIC, takes place on Sunday (June 23) and its organisers have again partnered with charity The Myton Hospices, which has three hospices in Coventry, Rugby and Warwick, and is the only hospice inpatient beds in Coventry and Warwickshire.

The Myton hospices and the services they provide care for people living with a wide range of life-limiting illnesses including respiratory, heart and neurological conditions, cancer and organ failure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers need to be available between 7am and 1pm and roles range from course marshals, drink station marshals, manager assistants and those able to help set up and break down the event.

The Leamington Spa Half Marathon. Picture supplied.

Kirsty Leahy, of KLP, is hosting the event for the fifth year.

She said: “All the events’ proceeds go direct to the charity partners.

"Without our super awesome volunteers, many of whom have been with us for a long time, we would not have been able to fund a large amount of the amazing work they have carried out over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our volunteers are at the core of our events and we always need you so if you’re reading this and you’d like to be a part of our volunteer event crew we’d really love to hear from you.

"Volunteers vary from those with absolutely no experience through to managers from the London 2012 Olympic Games.

"Anyone who’d like to get involved is welcome.”

Runners will have the option to enter the race for free by committing to fundraising £100 for The Myton Hospices, and a portion of the profits from the race will be donated directly to the charity to help fund the continued support of their patients and families.

All runners receive a finisher’s medal to collect at the finish line, and they have the option to purchase a race t-shirt as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Myton Hospices will also be hosting the children’s fun run, the Myton Kids Mile, which is free to enter with all youngsters getting a medal.

Kirsty added: “This year Myton Hospice needs to raise £10.5 million to continue providing their services free of charge to people living with life-limiting illness, and their families, across Coventry and Warwickshire.

"Every entry to the race helps us to support Myton in continuing to provide incredible palliative and end of life care, enabling people to live well for longer with a terminal diagnosis.

“They can’t do it without your support.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the numbers this year.

"We’re going to be able to support The Myton Hospices in so many ways but we do need extra volunteers to help on the day”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more details about volunteering, email [email protected] or visit [email protected]

Entries are still open for runners.