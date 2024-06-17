Leamington FC reminds us of when Jude Bellingham was a Brakes fan
The club has posted a photo of Jude and his brother Jobe, who is also a talented professional footballer, in their younger days wearing Leamington FC kits and posing with the Premier League trophy.
Jude and Jobe’s father Mark was a star striker for Leamington FC between between 2008 and 2010 and is one of the club’s most prolific goalscorers of all time.
Jude, 20, who has also played for Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund during his career so far, scored the winning goal in England’s opening game of the UEFA Euro 2024 football championships against Serbia last night and put in a man of the match performance as well.
Many Brakes supporters will remember the young Jude sitting on his dad's shoulders after games at Harbury Lane back in the 2008-09 season.