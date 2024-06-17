Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leamington FC has reminded its supporters of when England and Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham was a Brakes fan.

The club has posted a photo of Jude and his brother Jobe, who is also a talented professional footballer, in their younger days wearing Leamington FC kits and posing with the Premier League trophy.

Jude and Jobe’s father Mark was a star striker for Leamington FC between between 2008 and 2010 and is one of the club’s most prolific goalscorers of all time.

Top: Image courtesy of Leamington FC showing Jude Bellingham and his younger brother Jobe wearing Leamington FC kits and posing with the Premier League trophy.Bottom: GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - JUNE 16: Jude Bellingham of England celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Serbia and England at Arena AufSchalke on June 16, 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jude, 20, who has also played for Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund during his career so far, scored the winning goal in England’s opening game of the UEFA Euro 2024 football championships against Serbia last night and put in a man of the match performance as well.