Volunteers needed at Covid-19 vaccination sites across south Warwickshire - here's how you can help

A call has been issues for volunteers at Covid-19 vaccination sites across south Warwickshire.

Volunteers are once again needed at sites in and around Leamington.

There is a particular need for volunteers at the sites in Southam, at Ettington Community Centre and at Stratford Hospital.

Volunteers are needed to help staff the vaccination centres across south Warwickshire

Those who sign up to help will be meeting and greeting, welcoming people onto the site and pointing them in the right direction.

There may also be some directing of cars in the car park.

No medical training is required because volunteers will not be administering the vaccine.

Full PPE is provided, along with any training needed.