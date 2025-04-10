Volunteers will travel from Leamington to deliver ambulances to Ukraine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers from south Warwickshire including a Warwick councillor will travel from Leamington to deliver three ambulances and a Land Rover all loaded with medical aid - and 2,000 Easter eggs - to help people in war-torn Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group will take the convoy of aid heads out to Ukraine this this week in what marks the 10 th ‘journey of compassion and solidarity’ since war broke out.

Their three-day journey will eventually take them to Lezajsk, a town on the Polish/Ukraine border, where a central hub for humanitarian aid for Ukraine has been established, before flying home from Krakow on Monday (April 14).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicles, themselves worth a total £22k, are laden with medical supplies, provided by Ukraine Medical Charity based in Warwick and incontinence pads for care homes, supplied by the NHS as well as donations of household goods and Easter eggs from LKQ Euro Parts, Warwick Rotary Club and members of the public.

Volunteers deliver an ambulance on a previous trip. Picture supplied.

It marks the sixth such trip for retired judge Antony Cleary OBE, from Ashow, who is joined on the team by David Blick, of the Warwickshire Gin Company, David Maxted, Richard Kijowski and George Eden, who all make their third trips and, Ivan Pointon, making his fourth.

But also joining for the first time this year are Warwick Councillor Adrian Barton, accompanied by Paul Stoodley.

They will travel from Leamington to Folkstone with an overnight stop in Dortmund, Germany, and to Wroclaw and Krakow in Poland before returning home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers deliver an ambulance on a previous trip. Picture supplied.

Dawid Kozlowski, from The Polish Centre which heads up the mission with charity Belveder, said: “The ambulances are too heavy for the muddy terrain.

"The 4x4s go deep into Red zones, collect the wounded person and take them to the ambulance.

“For me, this work is incredibly important.

"I’m grateful that, in some small way, we can help save lives and improve the lives of children.

“It’s humbling to know that the support we send can make a real difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past year, more than 40 lorries filled with aid have made their way to Ukraine thanks to the tireless efforts of the community.

The mission has once again received the financial backing of LKQ Euro Car Parts – whose collaboration with Belveder has raised more than £400,000 and delivered more than 300 tons of aid since Russia’s invasion.