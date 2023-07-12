Register
Vote for Warwick bakery in French butter company's competition to find the best British croissant

Two Brothers in Brook Street is hoping customers will help its pastries to be named as the best in the nation.
By Oliver Williams
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:17 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 11:17 BST

A Warwick bakery has been put forward for a competition to have its croissants named as the best in Britain by a renowned French butter company.

Following a public vote, Two Brothers in Brook Street has been shortlisted for the final of Isigny Sainte-Mère’s competition – the French version of which has been held for many years before its British counterpart was launched for the first time in June.

Voting ends on Saturday (July 15).

The Two Brothers team (pictured left to right): George Burling, Tom Everard-Fairborn and Gabriel Pradines. Picture suppliedThe Two Brothers team (pictured left to right): George Burling, Tom Everard-Fairborn and Gabriel Pradines. Picture supplied
If the bakery is in the top ten by number of votes, the team will showcase their talents at The Savoy hotel in London.

The Two Brothers team includes head baker George Burling, barista Gabriel Pradines, and pastry chef Tom Everard-Fairburn.

Tom said: “We really think we stand a good chance of bringing home the title, which would be a massive deal.”

Two Brothers Bakery in Warwick is hoping its croissants will be named as the 'best in Britain' in a competition run by French butter company Isigny Sainte-Mère. Picture supplied.Two Brothers Bakery in Warwick is hoping its croissants will be named as the 'best in Britain' in a competition run by French butter company Isigny Sainte-Mère. Picture supplied.
To vote visit https://story.tl/e5UbG3pd/0/game?latest

twobrothersbakerywarwick

The Two Brothers team in action. Picture supplied.The Two Brothers team in action. Picture supplied.
A raspberry and mascarpone cream croissant made at Two Brothers Bakery in Warwick. Picture supplied.A raspberry and mascarpone cream croissant made at Two Brothers Bakery in Warwick. Picture supplied.
