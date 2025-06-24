Walking netball tournament taking place in Warwick in aid of Leamington charity

A charity walking netball tournament is set to take place in Warwick this weekend in aid of a Leamington charity.

The Hornets Walking Netball Club, which is based in Harbury, is bring back its tournament on Sunday (June 29) at Kings High School in Warwick.

This year’s tournament is raising funds for The Ups of Downs, a Leamington-based charity that supports children and young people with Down Syndrome and their families.

The Harbury Hornets Walking Netball team will be hosting its charity tournament again on June 29. Photo shows the Harbury Hornets team, helpers and partners who took part in the 2023 tournament. Photo supplied

Twelve teams will travel from across the Midlands – including Stafford, Towcester and Redditch – to compete in a round-robin style tournament held across three courts.

Games will start at 10.30am and the event is free for spectators.

As well as the games, there will also be a bottle and chocolate tombola, a raffle as well as a refreshment area available throughout the day.

Karen Simms, lead organiser, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to host this event again.

"It’s about more than just netball – it’s a chance for people of all ages and backgrounds to come together, stay active, and raise money for a brilliant local charity.

"We’re incredibly grateful to the teams taking part and to everyone who’s helped make it happen.

“The Hornets would also like to extend a sincere thank you to the local businesses and community members who have generously sponsored and supported the event. Their contributions are making a real difference and are deeply appreciated.”

For more information about The Ups of Downs go to: https://upsofdowns.co.uk/

For more information abut the Hornets go to: https://www.instagram.com/thehornetswalkingnetball/