'Warm and caring' Kingsway School in Leamington gets first good Ofsted report in its history

Inspectors visited the community primary school in September and said “the school has been on an exciting, challenging and improving journey in recent years”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kingsway Community Primary School in Leamington is celebrating a glowing report from Ofsted inspectors.

For the first time in the school’s history, the school was graded as ‘Good’ in all areas and overall after the inspectors’ visit on September 13 and 14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inspectors said: “This is a very warm and caring school. Staff and pupils are kind and thoughtful. The single school rule of ‘respect’ is easily understood by all and shines out.

Kingsway Community School in Leamington has recently been given an Ofsted rating of Good for the first time in its history. Pictured: Pupils and Staff (L to R) Emma Cook, Sophie Finch (Deputy Head), Alex Atkinson, Chris Bain, Sammi McLoughlin & Sharon Byrne (Head Teacher). Photo by Mike Baker.

"Pupils say that at this school everyone is equal and everyone is welcome.

"This is a school which has been on an exciting, challenging and improving journey in recent years. Leaders across the school and trust have brought about many positive changes.

"Imminent building works have staff and pupils alike excited about the future."

Advertisement

Advertisement

One area in which the school could improve is the attendance levels of its pupils.

The inspectors said: “Despite the best efforts of the school and the improvements made so far, there are still too many pupils who miss school regularly.

"This means they are missing the lessons, learning and exciting experiences which they need to achieve well.”

Kingsway’s headteacher Sharon Byrne said the school was proud of the “immensely positive” report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added: “This is a fantastic achievement for everyone in our school community; to be able to say we have changed the course of the school’s history is something to be immensely proud of.”