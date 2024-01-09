Warm welcomes guaranteed at hubs across Warwickshire towns and villages this winter
People across Warwickshire are being invited to visit one of the county’s many Warm Hubs this winter.
More than 70 sites are now part of the Warwickshire Rural Community Council (WRCC) charity’s Warwickshire Warm Hubs network.
Each hub offers different activities including seated exercise sessions, short mat bowls or zumba, arts and crafts activities, bingo or board games - or just the chance to settle down with a good book and free wifi.
Refreshments and food ranging from tea and coffee and biscuits and cakes to soup and roll to full hot meals are also provided at the hubs.
Not all of the hubs are seasonal – some are open all year round.
Jackie Holcroft, WRCC’s warm hubs project manager, said: “Warm Hubs are sociable places at the heart of their local communities.
"“We’ve been running this project, supported by Cadent, since November 2020 to help communities affected by the “double whammy” of Covid lockdown and the cost of living crisis.
" We know these hubs are really important for people’s happiness and wellbeing, as well as being places where they can access practical advice and support if needed.
“It can be easy to become overwhelmed at times and not know where to turn for help – and that’s when a cup of coffee and a friendly chat can make all the difference for someone, especially on a cold winter’s day.”
Citizens Advice, Act on Energy, Family Information Services, Warwickshire Healthwatch and the Fire and Rescue Service are just a few of the community support services and organisations which visit WRCC’s network of hubs.
WRCC’s network of hubs is still growing and grants of up to £500 (plus free online training) are available to set up new ones thanks to additional
funding from Warwickshire County Council.
The deadline to apply Wednesday January 17 at 5pm.
To apply to set up a new Warm Hub visit www.wrccrural.org.uk/warm-hubs-news or call the Warm Hubs team on 01789 842182.
Visit www.wrccrural.org.uk/warm-hubs-network to find your local hub and see its opening times.