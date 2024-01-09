Warwickshire Search and Rescue team receives King's Award for Voluntary Service

HM the King’s representative in Warwickshire, Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox, officially presented the volunteers with the award at the opening of their new headquarters at Stoneleigh Park near Leamington over the weekend

HM the King’s representative in Warwickshire, Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox, officially presented the team with the award at their new base at Stoneleigh Park on Saturday (January 6).

Mr Cox also cut the ribbon to officially open the new headquarters.

HM the King’s representative in Warwickshire, Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox, presents the King's Award for Volunteering to the Warwickshire Search and Rescue team. Picture courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

The group of volunteers, who support Warwickshire Police and West Midlands Police search for vulnerable missing people across Warwickshire, Coventry, Solihull and East Birmingham, were among the 262 charities chosen to receive this prestigious award in November of 2023, and are the first Lowland Rescue team to receive the King’s Award.

The group, who have been operating since 2013, have undertaken more than 375 searches to date, and have long awaited a permanent base of operations that was fit for purpose.

Over the last four months members of the team have worked at Unit 70, in Fifth Street at Stoneleigh Park, to build a secure garage and completely renovate the interior to suit their needs.

Along with exterior renovations, the members have created a training room, offices and stores where their vital lifesaving equipment can be stored and training needs met.

Ian Malins, chair of Warwickshire Search and Rescue said: “I’m proud to represent this remarkable team of volunteers, who will turn out at any time, in all weathers to support the police search for vulnerable missing people.

"We have utilised the skills and dedication of our members to create a permanent headquarters building that truly meets our needs.

"The fact that this has coincided with us receiving The King’s Award in our tenth year of operation demonstrates how far we’ve progressed as a charity.”

Warwickshire Police have also posted on their Facebook page to congratulate the team.

They have said: “Congratulations to everyone at Warwickshire Search and Rescue.