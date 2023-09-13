Warwick allotment competition 2023 winners get their trophies at awards evening

The winners were announced back in July but the official awards evening took place this month.

The winners of this year’s Warwick allotment competition have recently received their trophies at an official awards evening.

Allotment holders and their guests gathered in the Ballroom at The Courthouse on September 4 for the Awards Evening and AGM.

The winners were announced back in July.

Overall Winners – Ryan and Paul Collier, holders of plot 18 at Railwayside, pictured with their trophy and the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Dave Skinner. Photo by Warwick Town Council

Plot holders from across the Percy Estate, Canalside, Railwayside and Cape Housing allotments entered.

The plots were judged on a number of different criteria including the range and quality of fruit and vegetables grown, weed control, special features and overall impression, and environmental awareness and sustainability.

The awards and certificates were presented by the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Dave Skinner, and included new trophies for the winners of Overall Best Newcomer and Overall Winners.

Overall Best Newcomers – Mr and Mrs Andrew Moran, holders of plot 19B at Cape Housing, with the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Dave Skinner. Photo by Warwick Town Council

There were first, second and third places for each site as well as best newcomers and highly commended plots.

Warwick Town Council would like to thank their longstanding judge, Andrew Caine, for spending a very hot Saturday in late June touring each site and judging each competitive plot.

Appreciation was also given to the site representatives who showed the judge around and the councillors who joined the judging tour.

The allotment award evening enables plot holders from across Warwick to meet, share, celebrate and encourage each other.

First place Canalside winners – plot 4A Mr and Mrs J Russell with the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Dave Skinner. Photo by Warwick Town Council

Cllr John Sullivan, chair of Warwick Town Council Allotments Committee said: “Our allotment tenants do a sterling job tending their plots which are a valuable form of exercise, both physically and mentally.