Warwick and Kenilworth set to lose another bank - but a new banking hub is set for Warwick
Yesterday (Thursday June 28), Lloyds bank announced it would be closing another 45 branches.
The bank in Swan Street in Warwick was one of these – along with the branch in The Square in Kenilworth.
On its website Lloyds said the decision to close these sites was due to customers using mobile and internet banking more and calling so branches are being used less.
Lloyds is just one of many banks that have closed branches in Warwick – with the town having lost Natwest, HSBC, Barclays and TSB over the last few years.
Now the town will be left with the Coventry Building Society in Old Square.
The Warwick branch of Lloyds is set to close on June 24, 2025 and Kenilworth’s will close on February 25, 2025.
With the news of the closure, a new banking hub has been announced for Warwick.
LINK, which is a cash access and ATM network, will be providing the banking hub in the town.
The hub will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.
There also will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.
The banks will be working on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.
The banking hub will now be delivered by Cash Access UK. Over the next few weeks, it will begin to engage with the local community and will start to look for potential sites and will likely open in a year.
Chris Ashton, chief commercial officer at LINK: “We’re pleased to recommend this new hub in Warwick.
"Many people locally still need cash, and this hub will play a crucial role in helping them access it on the High Street.
"We’re determined to make sure that, as we all choose new ways to pay, people who use cash in places like Warwick have the benefit of a convenient, accessible location to access and deposit cash on the high street.”