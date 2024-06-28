Warwick and Kenilworth set to lose another bank - but a new banking hub is set for Warwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warwick and Kenilworth are set to lose another bank after more branch closures were announced this week.

Yesterday (Thursday June 28), Lloyds bank announced it would be closing another 45 branches.

The bank in Swan Street in Warwick was one of these – along with the branch in The Square in Kenilworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lloyds Bank in Warwick has been named as one of the branches that will close next year. Photo by Google Streetview

On its website Lloyds said the decision to close these sites was due to customers using mobile and internet banking more and calling so branches are being used less.

Lloyds is just one of many banks that have closed branches in Warwick – with the town having lost Natwest, HSBC, Barclays and TSB over the last few years.

Now the town will be left with the Coventry Building Society in Old Square.

The Warwick branch of Lloyds is set to close on June 24, 2025 and Kenilworth’s will close on February 25, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the news of the closure, a new banking hub has been announced for Warwick.

LINK, which is a cash access and ATM network, will be providing the banking hub in the town.

The hub will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

There also will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The banks will be working on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.

The banking hub will now be delivered by Cash Access UK. Over the next few weeks, it will begin to engage with the local community and will start to look for potential sites and will likely open in a year.

Chris Ashton, chief commercial officer at LINK: “We’re pleased to recommend this new hub in Warwick.

"Many people locally still need cash, and this hub will play a crucial role in helping them access it on the High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad