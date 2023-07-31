Warwick and Leamington charities take part in food drives to help the community over the summer holidays

Charities in Warwick and Leamington recently took part in food drives to help the community facing ‘holiday hunger’ over the summer holidays.
The drives were held at the Morrisons supermarket in Leamington, where five different charities went into store to take on a challenge of collecting the food.
Customers were asked if they could purchase one thing extra to their shopping list to support families and children around the community.
The charities taking part included; Young People First, Brunswick Hub, Lillington Youth Centre, Packmores Community Centre and Warwickshire Pride.
All together the teams were able to secure more than 100 crates of food and that help people in the community during the summer.
During the days, Morrisons also hosted Mayor of Warwick Cllr Oliver Jacques and Warwick's own drag queen Scarlett Flare.
Each day the community groups had volunteers, including Nationwide helping Brunswick, Warwick Lions supporting Packmores and an LGBTQ inclusive rugby team who supported Warwickshire pride.
Alex, who is Morrisons community champion, said: "Our community just does amazing things and they really do make good things happen, when we ask for support they deliver.
"We wanted to support five groups who support a wide range in our community from Warwick, Lillington and Leamington.
"We know how hard it is with the cost of living and as a supermarket we need to be able to support those in need.
"We will continue to donate to the groups as a business to support as well as donating £200 to support a community group so they can keep supplies up to help families.
"The food donated by our amazing shoppers will really go a long way and seeing customers come to donate cereal, jam or biscuits it really was heart warming.
"So many customers came with a trolley full of food and they only had a few items for themselves and they did say how they remember what it was like as a child when they had nothing.
"When we did the final count of 100 crates we knew it would really make a difference and the fact its supporting a wide range of groups, from elderly, youth and our LGBT community."