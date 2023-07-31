Warwick and Leamington charities take part in food drives to help the community over the summer holidays

Five charities took part in the event.

Charities in Warwick and Leamington recently took part in food drives to help the community facing ‘holiday hunger’ over the summer holidays.

The drives were held at the Morrisons supermarket in Leamington, where five different charities went into store to take on a challenge of collecting the food.

Morrisons in Leamington held five food drives to support holiday hunger. Photo supplied

The charities taking part included; Young People First, Brunswick Hub, Lillington Youth Centre, Packmores Community Centre and Warwickshire Pride.

All together the teams were able to secure more than 100 crates of food and that help people in the community during the summer.

During the days, Morrisons also hosted Mayor of Warwick Cllr Oliver Jacques and Warwick's own drag queen Scarlett Flare.

Photo shows: Young People First team members Dave and Krissy with Alex Pearson. Photo supplied

Each day the community groups had volunteers, including Nationwide helping Brunswick, Warwick Lions supporting Packmores and an LGBTQ inclusive rugby team who supported Warwickshire pride.

Alex, who is Morrisons community champion, said: "Our community just does amazing things and they really do make good things happen, when we ask for support they deliver.

"We wanted to support five groups who support a wide range in our community from Warwick, Lillington and Leamington.

"We know how hard it is with the cost of living and as a supermarket we need to be able to support those in need.

Photo shows the Brunswick team with Sarah of the Nationwide mortgage team, store manager Rob Apted and Alex Pearson. Photo supplied

"We will continue to donate to the groups as a business to support as well as donating £200 to support a community group so they can keep supplies up to help families.

"The food donated by our amazing shoppers will really go a long way and seeing customers come to donate cereal, jam or biscuits it really was heart warming.

"So many customers came with a trolley full of food and they only had a few items for themselves and they did say how they remember what it was like as a child when they had nothing.