Warwick and Leamington MP asks constituents to share their views on Assisted Dying Bill ahead of vote

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western in Parliament.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Wester, has asked constituents to share their views with him on the proposed Assisted Dying Bill ahead of a ‘free vote’ later this month.

A ‘free vote’ means MPs do not have to vote along party lines and are therefore not whipped for the vote.

The proposed legislation would make it legal for terminally ill adults to be given assistance to end their own life.

There would be a range of restrictions included in the legislation, such as the adult having to have the mental capacity to make the choice free from coercion or pressure and be expected to die within six months.

Two doctors must also be satisfied that the person is eligible, and a High Court judge must hear from at least one of the doctors.

The Bill will come before Parliament on November 29 and Mr Western has said he is “keen to hear from as many constituents as possible” on their views on the proposed legislation.

Commenting on his call to constituents, Matt Western said: “I am aware that there is such a wide range of opinions on this issue, and I am grateful to the many constituents who have already been in touch to share their personal views and experiences with regarding to assisted dying, whether for or against.

“Ahead of the Bill coming to Parliament, I am keen to hear from as many constituents as possible.

“Whether you have a little or lot to say, have direct experience of working with terminally ill patients or have looked after a terminally ill loved one, or just have views on the Bill you wish to share with me, please do take a few minutes to communicate these views with me.

“Thank you in advance for sharing your thoughts on this issue.

"It is so valuable to hear from so many of you.”

For more information about the Bill, which was presented to Parliament by Kim Leadbeater (Labour), in October, visit https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cbp-10123/

A library briefing will be available at this address from tomorrow (Friday November 22).

If you want to share your thoughts with Mr Western, you can do so here https://forms.gle/mnvCNjniD9AAL26QA