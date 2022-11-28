Warwick and Leamington MP calling for residents to nominate their local heroes

The MP for Warwick and Leamington is once again holding his community awards and he is looking for people to nominate their local heroes.

MP Matt Western’s Community Excellence Awards event is returning for its third year running and this year’s awards will take place on February 16. Photo supplied

Submissions are open until January 7 and residents within the constituency can nominate individuals, a business, community group or a team (for example a hospital team, or charity team) in the constituency.

The MP started his awards in 2020 as he wanted to give recognition to the contributions of people working in public service and voluntary sectors.

Last year’s awards received more than 100 nominations, from which there were eight winners, including the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, who responded to the industrial fire in south Leamington in August 2021.

More than 1,000 people also watched the online event.

Matt Western said: “It has been fantastic to be able to celebrate the incredible efforts of people from across the constituency over the past two years and I am delighted to be hosting my MP Awards again this coming February.

“As we face the cost-of-living crisis amid the chaos at the head of the Conservative Government, it has been members of our community who have stepped up to tackle the crisis locally; residents have set up foodbanks and raised money for local charities to support families struggling to make ends meet.

"It is more important than ever that we recognise the incredible efforts of these local heroes who contribute so much to our communities.”