Warwick and Leamington MP marks 50 years of Nationwide in Leamington with site visit

During the visit Matt Western learnt about some of the services on offer – including education programmes.

The MP for Warwick and Leamington, Matt Western, visited the Nationwide branch in Leamington today (Friday September 1) as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

Mr Western met the team and toured the branch where he learned about the services Nationwide offers and was shown the new ways the Society says it is serving members through the cost-of-living crisis.

Rachel Davies, branch manager at Nationwide in Leamington and Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western. Photo supplied

One of the services he was interested in during his visit was ‘Money Lessons’ – Nationwide’s financial education programme for children and young people.

Matt Western MP said: “It was great to meet the team at the Nationwide branch in Leamington, and hear about how they’re supporting local customers, particularly at the moment with the cost of living crisis.

"It is so important for people to be able to access a bank on their local high street and Nationwide are playing a key role in helping this happen in our town.”

Rachel Davies, branch manager at Nationwide in Leamington, said: “We were honoured to welcome Matt Western MP to our branch in Leamington today.

"It was a great opportunity for us to showcase the services we’re able to offer and the support we can provide to those struggling with the cost of living – from face-to-face conversations through to supporting members on the telephone.