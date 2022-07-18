Warwick and Leamington MP spends time with Whitnash nursing home residents during national care week

Residents at a Whitnash nursing home asked questions and sang along with Matt Western MP who visited during Care Home Open Week.
The Warwick and Leamington MP spoke with staff, residents, and bosses during his tour of Cherry Tree Lodge in Gleave Road.
He joined residents for their daily sing-along and discussed recruitment difficulties with care home boss Scott Wincott.
The purpose-built 75-bed residential complex for the elderly – especially those with dementia – is operated by Runwood Homes Group.
Mr Western said: “I’d like to pay tribute to the staff at the home who are clearly dedicated, energetic and attentive – and particularly Wellbeing and Activities Lead Monique Smallwood, who has built great rapport with residents.
“Several residents told me they were extremely happy with the care they received and enjoyed the activities on offer to them.
“I spoke briefly with Scott about the difficulties he’d had recruiting and I will be looking into the issue and contacting Warwickshire County Council.
“It has been a difficult few years for the sector and many carers deserve better pay than they currently receive – which would, in turn, bring new faces into the sector.
“Scott is clearly doing a good job with limited budgets and if he can recruit and retain staff equally dedicated to residents as Monique and others, everyone at the home will benefit.”
Senior staff have created a busy activity schedule including singing, dancing, films, and games which aim to boost the cognition and mobility of residents.
A new bar affectionately named the Cherry Tree Arms was also recently built in the dining area.
Mr Wincott added: “Every staff member within the home worked extremely hard to ensure there was minimal disruption to the running of the home when changes inevitably occurred due to the pandemic.
“The team did have to increase the usage of their agency staff.
"However, we’re pleased to see now that staffing levels in the home are back to normal and we are continuing to see a steady inflow of applicants across the wider Runwood Homes Group.”