Warwick author 'brings legend back to life' with new fiction books about Guy of Warwick

He will also be holding a book signing event.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST

A historian and author from Warwick has released a set of new books dedicated to the town’s legendary Guy of Warwick.

Neville Armstrong, who has a passion or Warwick-based history, says he has brought the famous legend back to life in his new fictional trilogy.

Neville Armstrong will be signing copies of his books about Guy of Warwick later this month. Photo suppliedNeville Armstrong will be signing copies of his books about Guy of Warwick later this month. Photo supplied
Neville Armstrong will be signing copies of his books about Guy of Warwick later this month. Photo supplied

The story of Guy of Warwick - dubbed ‘England’s Forgotten Hero’ - dates back to the 10th Century, when he was a page at the court of the Earl of Warwick.

He fell in love with the Earl’s daughter Felice, but was rejected for being too low born to win her hand, prompting him to set out on a series of heroic tasks.

Neville’s adventure trilogy based on the legend, includes the famous deeds of slaying the Dun Cow, battling Colbrand the giant and facing many other deadly monsters, all for the love of the Earl of Warwick’s daughter.

To celebrate the release of his trilogy, Neville will be holding a book signing event at the Warwick Visitor Information Centre on April 15.

It will run from 10am to 2pm.

Liz Healey, from the Visitor Information Centre, said: “We have a lot of talented local authors in Warwick and here at the Visitor Information Centre we get to know them personally.

"Our ethos is all about community, culture and heritage and we are delighted to offer our support and welcome Neville on April 15.

"Please do pop in to meet the author and pick up your signed copy.

"If you are unable to make it copies are available on our website: https://www.visitwarwick.co.uk/gift-shop/

