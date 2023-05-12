Register
Warwick author holding book signing for his second novel in a series set mainly in the town

This is the second book in his trilogy.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 12th May 2023, 15:27 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:27 BST

An author from Warwick will be holding a book singing in the town this weekend for his new book.

Graham Sutherland will be at Warwick Visitor Information centre tomorrow (May 13) from 10am to 2pm to sign copies of his new book ‘Sleepers Awake’, which is part two of the Andy Harrison Trilogy set mainly in Warwick during the run up to the Coronation of George V in 1911.

Author Graham Sutherland will be at a signing event this weekend for his new book. Photo suppliedAuthor Graham Sutherland will be at a signing event this weekend for his new book. Photo supplied
Graham lives in Warwick and has done since 1972, he is the former beadle and town crier.

Graham is also a registered blue badge tour guide for the Heart of England. He is an author of numerous books, fiction and non fiction.

Graham said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed writing this book and will soon be on the third part of the trilogy. There isn't a title yet as I am undecided what it will be.”

Liz Healey, Warwick Visitor Information Centre manager said: “We know Graham well as he regularly pops into the Visitor Information Centre.

"He is the official ale taster for the Court Leet. He always has a good tale to tell and he is passionate about Warwick.

"We are looking forward to hosting him on the day.

