Warwickshire parents, carers and children encouraged to take part in a national walk to school week

Parents and carers and their children in Warwickshire are being encouraged to take part in a national walk to school week.

Walk to School Week, which is taking place between May 15 and 19, is a national initiative organized by Living Streets, which encourages families to walk to school instead of using a car or other vehicle.

This year's Walk to School Week theme is ‘walk with wildlife’.

It aims to encourage children to travel actively to school every day of the week, meeting various animals and insects along the way.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: "We are delighted to support Walk to School Week 2023, which provides a fantastic opportunity for families to get active, spend time together, and contribute to a greener, safer environment.

"Walking to school is an excellent way to improve physical health, mental wellbeing, and air quality, and we encourage everyone to give it a go.

“At Warwickshire County Council, we are committed to promoting safe and active travel and improving the health and wellbeing of our residents.

"Join us in our efforts to create a county that is sustainable now and for future generations by committing to Walk to School Week 2023.”