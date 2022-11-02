A bar in Warwick will be hosting a Christmas event showcasing independent makers and businesses next month.

Ronnie’s bar in Jury Street will host the all-day event on December 7, and so far 11 traders have signed up, selling items including Panama hats, wreaths, clothing, jewellery and candles.

Ronnie's bar in Warwick will be hosting a Christmas event showcasing independent businesses. Photo supplied

The event will run from 11am to 8pm and there will also be mulled wine and cider as well as coffees and hot chocolate from neighbouring business Jack’s Shack.

In the evening there will be live music as well as cocktails.

In September, the bar turned in to an ‘art gallery’ by showcasing work from local artist Rupam ‘Rupe’ Barthakur, and it is planning to host future pop-ups following the festive event.

Owner Phil Baker said: “Everyone in the area knows us as a great nightspot and live music venue, but we also love hosting unique events and championing independent, creative people, so after the success of our pop-up exhibition we decided to try this festive pop-up.

“We’re delighted to have so many great, top quality creative businesses already signed up and the day will be the perfect opportunity to get into the Christmas spirit – browsing all the fabulous stalls while enjoying festive food and drink and some great music.

Businesses attending so far include; The Rustic Shack, Lola Loves, Chalfin Boxer, India by Florence, Wild and Ivy Flowers, Nourish & Nature, VJQ Lifestyle, Flamingo Candles, Nadia C Hats, Team Elite UK and Talis Chains.

Nadia Chalfin, from Nadia C Hats, who has helped organise the pop-up, said: “We’re so excited to have brought so many talented creatives from the local area and beyond together in a unique place for this event.

"It’s the perfect chance for people to come and see what we do, pick up gifts that they won’t find anywhere else, and really get into the Christmas spirit.

“We can’t wait for December 7 and hope people will come and join us in the day, or later in the evening.