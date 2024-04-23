Warwick based charitable trust recognised with King's Award for Voluntary Service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charitable trust based in Warwick has been recognised for its work with a King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS) is the highest award a local voluntary group can achieve in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

From left to right: Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire; Sue Hart of The Graham Fulford Trust; Rajvinder Kaur Gill, High Sheriff of Warwickshire; and Councillor Christopher Kettle, Chair of Warwickshire County Council.

The KAVS aims to recognise the outstanding work delivered by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities.

It was originally created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and is now announced each year on King Charles III’s birthday.

On April 16 the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, met with Sue Hart from The Graham Fulford Charitable Trust, at the Judges' House in Warwick, to formally present the charity with its KAVS.

The charity promotes awareness of Prostate Cancer and encourages early diagnosis.

Since 2004, the charity has been involved in testing more than 252,682 people and has so far identified 2,500 known cancers that might otherwise not have been discovered.

Earlier this month, the Veterans Contact Point team in Nuneaton were also presented with a KAVS.

Veterans Contact Point is a military charity which supports those who have served in any of the UK Armed Forces who live in Coventry, Solihull, and Warwickshire.

These are the final two out of six Warwickshire organisations to be officially presented with the KAVS this year.

The other four are Helping Hands Community Project, Own Books, Rugby Autism Network and Warwickshire Search and Rescue.

Tim Cox, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, said: “I was honoured to meet with representatives of The Graham Fulford Charitable Trust and Veterans Contact Point and present them with The King's Award for Voluntary Service.

"Their unwavering dedication to their causes has transformed lives and uplifted communities.

“Let’s continue to celebrate and support our unsung heroes, and I hope that their efforts inspire even more groups to be nominated for The King's Award for Voluntary Service next year.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, added: “I would like to congratulate The Graham Fulford Charitable Trust, and the Veterans Contact Point on receiving their King’s Awards this month.

"There is no stronger accolade for a business, voluntary organisation, or charity than to achieve a King's Award.”