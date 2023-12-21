Warwick-based charity helping to shed light on the menopause for residents in Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity based in Warwick is helping to shed light on the menopause while providing support for residents across the county.

Action Menopause Warwickshire (AMW) was established to support women to access the care and support they require to live their lives well through the menopause.

Dr Louise Newson with Action Menopause Warwickshire Committee. Photo supplied

The charity holds bi-monthly support meetings at The Nelson Club in Warwick, often with guest speakers and health care workers.

AMW Founder, Sue Thomas, a local advanced nurse practitioner who has undertaken further training in this area, said: “Around 80 per cent of perimenopausal and menopausal women experience a wide range of physical and/or emotional symptoms and many of these women living in our locality tell us that they are struggling to access menopause care and management on the NHS.”

In November, the charity hosted an event where 80 women spent an evening with renowned menopause expert Dr Louise Newson from the Newson Health and Wellbeing Centre in Stratford.

Dr Newson is a GP and menopause specialist who says she is passionate about increasing awareness and knowledge of the perimenopause and menopause and campaigns for better menopause care for all women.

Dr Newson was interviewed by Sue and shared her own personal stories and answered answered the many questions that had been collated, as well as answering questions from the audience.

Numerous issues that are facing women and their friends and families were also covered.

Attendees could also purchase signed copies of Dr Newson’s latest book The Definitive Guide to the Perimenopause and Menopause which is a Sunday times bestseller.

The next meeting will be taking place at The Nelson Club on January 25 from 7pm to 9pm.

The guest presenter will be Trisha Quinn, a local health and well-being coach with more than 30 years experience in the fitness, health and well-being industry.

She will look at why women store excess weight and give strategies for helping sustainable weight loss without the undesirable side effects of hunger and mood fluctuations.

Specialist nurses will also be on hand to answer questions.