Warwick-based company marking 10 years as a market operator in the Warwick district

Left to right shows: John Walker (director), Carol Young (director), Aaron Probert (special events manager) and Jamie Walker (director). Photo supplied

A Warwick-based company will be marking its upcoming 10th anniversary as the market operator for Warwick district Markets, marking a decade of dedication to fostering thriving markets and events across the region.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CJ’s Events Warwickshire has been running markets in the area since February 2015.

The company took over the Warwick and Kenilworth weekly markets, as well as the Leamington farmers market – now reimagined as the Covent Garden Quarter market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, it expanded further to manage the Leamington autumn and Christmas markets.

Beyond traditional markets, CJ’s Events Warwickshire has also organised food festivals and events, including EasterFest, summer festivals, and most recently, the Eurovision festival.

The company now also operates markets and events across Warwickshire, the West Midlands, and Staffordshire, while also offering services to support other event organizers.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the company also worked with Warwick District Council – and after a nine-week closure, it became the first operator to reopen outdoor markets with strict safety protocols during a lockdown period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company earned recognition as a case study by central government during this time.

Jamie Walker, director of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “Reaching this 10-year milestone is a testament to the incredible support of our traders, customers, and local authorities.

"Over the past decade, we’ve seen our markets evolve into vibrant hubs that bring communities together, and we’re proud to play a role in their success.

“We remain committed to delivering exceptional markets and events that benefit both the local economy and the wider community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Ella Billiald, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for arts, culture and economy added: “We want to congratulate CJ’s Events for everything they have achieved over the past ten years.

"Not only bringing our towns thriving weekly charter markets, but also a host of highly successful events and festivals to mark every occasion.

"During challenging times for our retail and hospitality sector CJs have helped to attract new visitors and increase footfall in our town centres for the benefit of all.”

To celebrate 10 years, CJ’s Events Warwickshire will host a ‘Birthday Bash’ on Saturday February 1, at Warwick market.

The event will feature live performances by The BIG Sing and The Royal Spa Brass Band, alongside free face painting and giveaways.