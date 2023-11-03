Register
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Warwick-based company raises more than £1,000 for breast cancer charity during awareness month

October is known as breast cancer awareness month.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 15:52 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 15:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Warwick-based company has helped to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now as part of October’s breast cancer awareness month.

Read More
Warwickshire charity Christmas tree collection to return for its fifth year

Forever Living, which is based at Longbridge Manor, donated 10p from every sale of its Aloe Ever-Shield Deodorant throughout October to help raise funds for the charity.

A Warwick-based wellness company has helped to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now as part of October’s breast cancer awareness month. Forever Living, which is based at Longbridge Manor, donated 10p from every sale of its Aloe Ever-Shield Deodorant – a product the company says is one of its bestsellers, throughout October to help raise funds for the charity. Photo suppliedA Warwick-based wellness company has helped to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now as part of October’s breast cancer awareness month. Forever Living, which is based at Longbridge Manor, donated 10p from every sale of its Aloe Ever-Shield Deodorant – a product the company says is one of its bestsellers, throughout October to help raise funds for the charity. Photo supplied
A Warwick-based wellness company has helped to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now as part of October’s breast cancer awareness month. Forever Living, which is based at Longbridge Manor, donated 10p from every sale of its Aloe Ever-Shield Deodorant – a product the company says is one of its bestsellers, throughout October to help raise funds for the charity. Photo supplied
Most Popular

The company managed to raise more than £1,000 for the charity.

Amelia Gomeche, part of the Longbridge Manor team, said: “While survival rates are improving dramatically year-on-year, every 10 minutes in the UK someone hears the words ‘you have breast cancer’.

"It's probably fair to say that most people’s lives have been touched in some way by this devastating disease, including across our head office team and network of business owners.

"We’ve had a great response and are proud to support the charity’s mission that, by 2050, everyone diagnosed will live and live well.

"We want this to be the outcome for everyone affected by the disease.”

Related topics:Breast Cancer