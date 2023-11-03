Warwick-based company raises more than £1,000 for breast cancer charity during awareness month
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Warwick-based company has helped to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now as part of October’s breast cancer awareness month.
Forever Living, which is based at Longbridge Manor, donated 10p from every sale of its Aloe Ever-Shield Deodorant throughout October to help raise funds for the charity.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The company managed to raise more than £1,000 for the charity.
Amelia Gomeche, part of the Longbridge Manor team, said: “While survival rates are improving dramatically year-on-year, every 10 minutes in the UK someone hears the words ‘you have breast cancer’.
"It's probably fair to say that most people’s lives have been touched in some way by this devastating disease, including across our head office team and network of business owners.
"We’ve had a great response and are proud to support the charity’s mission that, by 2050, everyone diagnosed will live and live well.
"We want this to be the outcome for everyone affected by the disease.”