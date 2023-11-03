Warwick-based company raises more than £1,000 for breast cancer charity during awareness month

October is known as breast cancer awareness month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Warwick-based company has helped to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now as part of October’s breast cancer awareness month.

Forever Living, which is based at Longbridge Manor, donated 10p from every sale of its Aloe Ever-Shield Deodorant throughout October to help raise funds for the charity.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Warwick-based wellness company has helped to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now as part of October’s breast cancer awareness month. Forever Living, which is based at Longbridge Manor, donated 10p from every sale of its Aloe Ever-Shield Deodorant – a product the company says is one of its bestsellers, throughout October to help raise funds for the charity. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company managed to raise more than £1,000 for the charity.

Amelia Gomeche, part of the Longbridge Manor team, said: “While survival rates are improving dramatically year-on-year, every 10 minutes in the UK someone hears the words ‘you have breast cancer’.

"It's probably fair to say that most people’s lives have been touched in some way by this devastating disease, including across our head office team and network of business owners.

"We’ve had a great response and are proud to support the charity’s mission that, by 2050, everyone diagnosed will live and live well.