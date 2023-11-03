Warwickshire charity Christmas tree collection to return for its fifth year

Last year more than 3,000 trees were collected.

Coventry and Warwickshire’s Charity Christmas Tree Collection has announced its collection dates for 2024, celebrating its fifth year of shredding trees and fundraising.

The annual collection of real Christmas trees is organised by Pass The Smile with The Myton Hospices.

In return for a donation volunteers will collect and re-cycle the real trees over the weekend of January 12 to 14.

Launched in 2020, the project has now raised more than £100,000, funds which help both charities.

January 2023 was a bumper year for the collection, with more than 3,300 trees collected, raising £45,750.

Around 200 volunteers participated, with additional support from organisations including; Amazon, DPD, KB Transport Solutions, Coventry Building Society, Bear Cleaning, Tudor Environmental, and Jaguar Land Rover.

Having expanded from the initial focus in Coventry, the scheme now gathers trees from further into Warwickshire, including Nuneaton, Rugby and Stratford.

Co-organiser, Pass The Smile’s Scott Crowther was overwhelmed by the success in January 2023.

He said: “We are always humbled by the support from homes and businesses.

"Every year they surpass our expectations – from volunteers to sponsors and everyone who registered a tree for collection.

"It is incredibly rewarding to know that the effort we all put in is recognised in the remarkable amounts we have raised.”

Charlotte Ingram, director of income generation at The Myton Hospices, said: “It’s hard to believe we are coming into the fifth year of working in partnership with Pass The Smile and Just Helping to organise the Charity Christmas Tree Collection.

"It has gone from strength to strength and we are looking forward to expanding further and raising even more vital funds this year.

"We are truly grateful to everyone who supports the collections through vans, volunteers, and donations. Every penny raised really does make a big difference to our patients and their families, and that’s all thanks to you.”

Once collected, trees are transported to Russells Garden Centre in Baginton, where they are shredded and used to restock paths in their Quarry Gardens and maze.

Volunteers can register to deliver promotional leaflets, collect trees, or help organise the 2024 collection here: https://form.jotform.com/230135666664358

Bookings for tree collections will open on November 15 at: www.just-helping.org.uk/register-tree.

To register interest in the collection before go to: www.mytonhospice.org/trees