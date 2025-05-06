Warwick Bee Friendly group hosting event at town gardens featuring stalls, activities and demonstrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bee Friendly Warwick group will be hosting an event at Hill Close Gardens next month where there will be stalls, activities and demonstrations.

This event, 'Bee Wild’, will take place on Saturday June 24 between 11am and 4pm at the gardens in Bread and Meat Close.

Although the event is free to enter, the team at Hill Close Gardens would appreciate any donations to its ongoing restoration appeal.

Bee Friendly Warwick is hosting its annual 'Bee Wild' event at Hill Close Gardens in Warwick in June. Photo by Bee Friendly Warwick

Visitors will be able to learn about the bats, wild bees, butterflies and hedgehogs living in the area and how they can help them to survive and thrive.

There will be information and leaflets on the best plants for pollinators year-round, together with plants for sale.

Families, schools, and groups can add their wildlife-friendly garden (or plan to create one) to a local map to show connected habitat across Warwick. There also will be examples of solitary bee houses and a bumble bee house.

Exhibitors include: the Warwickshire Badger/Mammal Group, the Warwickshire Bat Group, Warwick District Council’s Biodiversity Group, and the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.

Bee Friendly Warwick is bringing back its 'Bee Wild' event to Hill Close Gardens in Warwick in June. Photo by Bee Friendly Warwick

There will also be information from the local hedgehog rescue team, a photographic display of local insects by Sabina George, poetry by Matt Black, live music and Fletcher and the Bee posters by Kenilworth based author Julia Rawlinson.

Free crafting activities will be available, including rock painting, making seed bombs, an insect hunt in the afternoon and a find-the-word trail around the gardens. Children who come dressed as insects will receive a small treat.

The event will also feature weaving and woodworking demonstrations.

There will also be stalls selling gifts with everything from honey to bee-themed gifts, wildlife-inspired art, aromatherapy soaps, knits, bags, and jewellery to buy.

The event poster. Photo by Bee Friendly Warwick

Sara Lever, chair of Bee Friendly Warwick, said: “It will be a fun day with something for everyone to enjoy.

"Everyone is welcome to come along any time between 11am and 4pm.

"There is something for everyone to enjoy, please head to the Bee Friendly Warwick gazebo at the event to say hello.”

For more information, contact Bee Friendly Warwick by email: [email protected] or find them on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/BeeFriendlyWarwick or at https://beefriendlywarwick.org/home/events