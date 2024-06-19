Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Warwick Beer, Cider and Music Festival is set to return to the town next month.

Hosted and organised by Warwick Court Leet, it said this year’s festival “promises to be the biggest and most inclusive summer event in Warwick”, with a family-friendly approach with music alongside its selection of specialty beers, ales and ciders.

The event at Warwick Racecourse will run on Friday July 12 from 4pm to 10pm, and on Saturday July 13, from 12 noon to 10pm.

The Warwick Beer, Cider and Music Festival will return to Warwick Racecourse on July 12 and 13. Photo supplied by Warwick Court Leet.

This year’s festival will feature 40 ales and beers, 10 ciders, a prosecco bar, and a live music stage.

The organisers said that “in a move towards greater inclusivity, the festival is offering free entry for under-18s accompanied by a parent or guardian, access for guide and support animals, and a diverse musical line-up spanning multiple genres and decades”.

Noel Butler, chair of Warwick Court Leet’s social committee, said: “The Warwick Beer, Cider and Music Festival offers more than ever with an inclusive family-and-friends event that really delivers a summer festival feel for everyone to enjoy.

"We wanted to bring more people together – of all ages and interests – with more entertainment and a truly summer festival vibe for Warwick."

The festival is also renowned for showcasing local bands and musicians.

This year, the Castle Inn Music Stage will host headliners The Smashed Vinyls and Hunky Davy, alongside performances from Paul William Gibson Music, English Jones, The Hanksters, Chris N Jones, The Storers, DABB4 +1, KC Jones Duo, The Stationary Wilburys, Alchemista, Hunky Davy, and The Intruders over the two days.

There will also be food available by the Four Penny Pub and Dough & Brew.

Noel Butler also highlighted the festival’s community impact, noting that every drink and every song contribute to the Warwick Court Leet Grant Fund, which supports local charities and community groups in CV34.

He added: “In the past 10 years, Warwick Court Leet has gifted grants of more than £50,000 to community groups and charities in CV34 and we’re immensely proud of that and thankful to everyone who has attended our events.”

The festival is also supported by local businesses. The Four Penny Pub & Hotel is the headline sponsor, with The Castle Inn sponsoring the music stage.

Other sponsors include Godfrey-Payton chartered surveyors, Russell Lane Jewellers, and Coco Rose Boutique, all contributing to the Warwick Court Leet Grant Fund.

For more information and to book tickets go to: WarwickBeerFestival.com

Advance tickets cost £10.