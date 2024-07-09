Warwick Beer, Cider and Music Festival taking place this weekend - and there's still tickets available
The event which is organised by Warwick Court Leet, will take place at Warwick Racecourse on Friday (July 12) from 4pm to 10pm, and on Saturday (July 13), from 12 noon to 10pm.
The festival will feature 40 ales and beers, 10 ciders, a prosecco bar, and a live music stage.
This year, free entry is being offered for under-18s accompanied by a parent or guardian as well as access for guide and support animals.
The festival is also renowned for showcasing local bands and musicians.
Over the two days there will be performances from: The Smashed Vinyls and Hunky Davy, Paul William Gibson Music, English Jones, The Hanksters, Chris N Jones, The Storers, DABB4 +1, KC Jones Duo, The Stationary Wilburys, Alchemista, Hunky Davy, and The Intruders.
There will also be food available by the Four Penny Pub and Dough & Brew.
The festival is also supported by local businesses – The Four Penny Pub & Hotel is the headline sponsor, with The Castle Inn sponsoring the music stage.
Other sponsors include Godfrey-Payton chartered surveyors, Russell Lane Jewellers, and Coco Rose Boutique, all contributing to the Warwick Court Leet Grant Fund.
For more information and to book tickets go to: WarwickBeerFestival.com
Advance tickets cost £10. Admission also includes a festival glass and tasting notes.
Tickets can also be bought at Torry’s Hardware and DIY in West Street and the Warwick Visitor Information Centre in Jury Street.