Warwick beer festival raises over £7k - and now attention turns to Summer Beer, Cider and Music Festival

Hundreds of beer festival attendees have helped raise more than £7,000 for Warwick’s Lord Leycester – and now the attention turns to the popular summer beer festival.

A sold-out crowd of more 500 people helped raise the vital funds at The Lord Leycester Beer Festival in February.

Hosted by the The Lord Leycester, and organised by Warwick Court Leet, the event raised £7,683 to support the preservation of one of Warwick’s most historic buildings.

The two-day festival offered guests a chance to enjoy 20 beers, 10 craft ciders, and a prosecco bar within the medieval surroundings of the Lord Leycester’s Great Hall, which was once the venue of a royal banquet hosted by King James I in 1617.

All proceeds from the festival go directly towards the vital conservation of the Lord Leycester’s Grade I listed building, which has stood at the heart of Warwick for nearly 700 years.

Heidi Meyer, Master of The Lord Leycester, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled by the turnout and generosity shown by the community and visitors alike.

“The Lord Leycester Beer Festival is about more than just great drinks – it’s about preserving one of Warwick’s greatest treasures.

"We’re truly thankful to everyone at Warwick Court Leet who contributed to make the festival a success and raised £7,683 in just two days.

"The result is a testament to the power of community spirit and the importance people place on protecting Warwick’s heritage.”

Simon Garwood, Ale Taster of Warwick Court Leet and one of festival’s organisers, said: “This event perfectly showcases what Warwick Court Leet stands for: celebrating our local culture, building community, and safeguarding our shared heritage.

"We’re grateful to every guest, brewer, and volunteer who made the festival such a success.”

Following February’s success, Warwick Court Leet is now turning its attention to one of the town’s biggest summer events – The Warwick Beer, Cider and Music Festival.

The open-air event returns to Warwick Racecourse on Friday July 11 and Saturday July 12 and will feature 40 ales and beer, 10 craft ciders, a wine and prosecco bar, street food vendors and a schedule of live music acts and local bands.

For this year’s summer festival, Church End Brewery is preparing two festival beers, appropriately named “Bailiffs Brew” and “Warwick Court Leet Festival Ale”.

Warwick Court Leet will also welcome returning favourite ales, including Stairway to Heaven, Jaipur, and White Rat in addition to some beers that have not been featured for more than a decade.

Noel Butler, chair of the Warwick Court Leet social committee, said: “With sunshine, song, and pints flowing in equal measure, this year’s summer festival promises a joyful weekend of entertainment for all. Whether you’re a real ale aficionado, a cider enthusiast, or simply looking for a fantastic day out in Warwick, the summer Beer, Cider and Music Festival is not to be missed.

"As always, proceeds from the event will go towards supporting local charities and deserving causes in the CV34 area through the Warwick Court Leet Grant Fund.”

Tickets are now on sale at: www.warwickbeerfestival.com