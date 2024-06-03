Warwick boat company unveils new battery-powered boats to help give visitors unrivalled views of the iconic castle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new fleet of battery-powered boats are set to help visitors in Warwick enjoy unrivalled views of its world-famous castle from the River Avon this summer.

Warwick Boats has added five electric motor boats for the 2024 season that will be charged overnight from its brand new solar array, giving people the chance to cruise to the castle powered by renewable energy.

Visitors can board a range of vessels from the company – including pedalos, row boats, canoes, kayaks and paddleboards – and now the new electric boats.

The five boats run all day using Victron batteries that are charged overnight from a solar array.

The E16 holds up to five adults or six people including children, while the E16 holds up to four adults or five people including children.

Matt Bishop, from Warwick Boats, said: “Hiring a boat to cruise down the Avon to the castle, taking in the historic views from a unique viewpoint and enjoying fun on the water is one of the highlights for plenty of visitors’ trips to Warwick.

“There has been pleasure boating on the River Avon since medieval times so alongside our range of traditional row boats, pedalos, canoes and kayaks, we wanted to do our bit to ensure we’re as sustainable as possible, hence investing in these new boats and our solar array.

“This new technology means we can charge our boats overnight and they can run all day – powered by the sun - to give visitors of all ages an experience to remember, all powered by renewable energy.

“The view of Warwick Castle from the river is breath-taking, and really gives you a feel for the size and grandeur of this magnificent structure, so whether it’s on board one of our electric boats, or on a swan or dragon, we look forward to welcoming people for a unique experience this summer.”

Warwick Boats also provides: canoe and kayak courses and birthday parties for children and adults, dragon boat racing for youth and corporate groups, as well as exclusive evening parties with the boats included.